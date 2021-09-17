Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$101.89 and last traded at C$101.49. Approximately 646,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 728,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.14.

MG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.