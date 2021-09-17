Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Shares Up 7.3%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 4,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

