Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.46. 266,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.