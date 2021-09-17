Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.0% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.92. 173,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

