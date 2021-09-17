Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 77.0% in August

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 228,544 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 386,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.