Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.20

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 879168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.17 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

