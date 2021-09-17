Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LVRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 6,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Levere has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth $3,912,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,897,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

