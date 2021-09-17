Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 20,204 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $91,524.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 708,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 100 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $475.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.51 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

