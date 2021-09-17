Lee J. Brunz Sells 1,447 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 371.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 218,690 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CDK Global by 157.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

