Larry Madden Sells 18,404 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $780.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

