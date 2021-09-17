La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in August

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF remained flat at $$52.14 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

