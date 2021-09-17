Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KUBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 1-year low of $86.31 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.