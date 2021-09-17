Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KUBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 1-year low of $86.31 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
