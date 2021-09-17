Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NYSE:KTB opened at $54.47 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.