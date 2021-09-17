Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Decreased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

