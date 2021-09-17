KeyCorp Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.