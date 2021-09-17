KeyCorp Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $47.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.17 on Thursday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,901,188 shares of company stock worth $96,520,275 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in California Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.