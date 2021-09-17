Karen A. Dawes Sells 274 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78.
NASDAQ RGEN opened at $299.88 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $300.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
