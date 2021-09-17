Karen A. Dawes Sells 274 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $299.88 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $300.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

