John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.90

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.90 and last traded at $152.75, with a volume of 572496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $743,380. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

