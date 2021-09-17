Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiya Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 14,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Jiya Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

