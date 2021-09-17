JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.70

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

JFEEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get JFE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.