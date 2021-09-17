Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JNPKF remained flat at $$36.00 during trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

