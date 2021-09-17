Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Welltower Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

