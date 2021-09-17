Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 3.8%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.16 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.16 ($0.28). Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of £25.36 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.06. The company has a current ratio of 72.87, a quick ratio of 51.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

About Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

