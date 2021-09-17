Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

