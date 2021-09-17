iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.26. 42,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

