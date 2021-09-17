iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.