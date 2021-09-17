iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.24 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60.

