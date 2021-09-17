Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IOTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 93,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,021. Iota Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline.

