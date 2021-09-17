Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IOTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 93,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,021. Iota Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
Iota Communications Company Profile
