Investors Buy High Volume of ENI Call Options (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,924% compared to the average daily volume of 135 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 19,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,881. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

