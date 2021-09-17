Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 253.9% in August

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 253.9% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

ADRE stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3,998.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

