Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 253.9% in August

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 253.9% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

ADRE stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3,998.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

