Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.38.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $153.85 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

