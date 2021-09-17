Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $655.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

