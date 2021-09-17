Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $655.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
