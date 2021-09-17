Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.