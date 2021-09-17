Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 8,344 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$62.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$65.44.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.