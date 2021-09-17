Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Sells 5,121 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.73. 15,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,609. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.24 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.26.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

