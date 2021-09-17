Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

