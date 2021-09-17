Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $198,215.49 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $198,215.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert E. Farrell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26.

Morphic stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

