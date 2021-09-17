Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$32,470.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

KEL opened at C$4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

