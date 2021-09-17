Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $587,092.80 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $243.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

