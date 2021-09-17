Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 8,722 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Elizabeth Ann Levy-Navarro sold 8,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $19,362.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of EAST stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.83.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
