Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 8,722 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Elizabeth Ann Levy-Navarro sold 8,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $19,362.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAST stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

