Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $76.21 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

