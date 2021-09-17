Insider Buying: Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) Insider Purchases A$16,966.03 in Stock

Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) insider Jim Birch bought 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,966.03 ($12,118.60).

Jim Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Jim Birch bought 70,647 shares of Berkut Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,752.38 ($29,823.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Berkut Minerals Limited engages in the exploration mineral properties in Scandinavia and Australia. It explores for cobalt, copper, gold, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Skuterud, Gladhammar, Lainejaur, Tunaberg, and Goshawk cobalt projects in Norway and Sweden; and the Mount Clement gold project in Western Australia.

