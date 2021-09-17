Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,372.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RILY stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.