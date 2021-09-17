IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 4.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $177,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE:INFO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.88. 56,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

