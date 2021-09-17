Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDRSF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

