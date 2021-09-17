IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

