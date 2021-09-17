Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $939,252.03

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $939,252.03 and approximately $53,793.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00129849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045001 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

