HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $703.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.06 and a 1-year high of $715.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $639.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.01 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

