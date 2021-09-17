HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

