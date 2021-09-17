HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

